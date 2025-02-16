Royal Schiphol sees strong recovery in 2024 with improved performance and finances

Royal Schiphol Group reported a solid recovery in 2024, with 75.9 million travellers using Schiphol, Eindhoven, and Rotterdam The Hague airports (+7% vs. 2023). Schiphol alone handled 66.8 million passengers and 473,815 flights, connecting the Netherlands to 301 destinations, making it Europe’s second-best connected airport.

Operational performance improved, with 91% of travellers clearing security in under 10 minutes and strong on-time performance. Financially, Schiphol achieved a net profit of €291 million, but after over €1 billion in investments, cash flow remained negative at €405 million.

To support future growth and sustainability, Schiphol introduced its largest-ever investment plan and new airport charges to encourage airlines to use quieter, cleaner aircraft. CEO Pieter van Oord emphasized continued investment in quality and sustainability, while CFO Robert Carsouw highlighted the need for further financial improvement to sustain long-term development.