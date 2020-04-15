Push back incident at Dubai Airport damages stabilisers of both British Airways and Emirates Airline aircraft

On 14 April, a British Airways A350-1000 (G-XWBA) operated flight BA106 between Dubai Airport, United Arab Emirates and London Heathrow, United Kingdom. The aircraft, however, was being pushed back when its stabiliser hit the stabiliser of a parked Emirates Boeing 777 (A6-EBR). British Airways was forced to cancel the flight back to Heathrow.

