TUI fly Deutschland unveils commemorative livery marking 50 years of history

TUI fly Deutschland revealed a special livery on its Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, ‘Fuerteventura’ (reg. D-AMAH) celebrating 50 years of the airline’s heritage. The livery pays homage to the merger of German airlines Hapag-Lloyd Flug and Hapag-Lloyd Express in 2007, forming X3, a TUI Group subsidiary.

This historic design reflects the evolution of the airline’s visual identity, from the original orange and blue livery of Hapag-Lloyd Flug to the yellow livery of Hapag-Lloyd Express to its modern blue incarnation as TUI fly Deutschland.

TUI CEO Sebastian Ebel expressed enthusiasm for the livery, emphasising its role as a flying ambassador representing the airline’s journey since the 1970s. An official ceremony is planned later this year in the Canary Islands to commemorate this milestone.