Emirates expands retrofit programme to 191 Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft for enhanced passenger experience

Emirates announces the expansion of its retrofit programme, aiming to refurbish an additional 43 A380s and 28 Boeing 777 aircraft, bringing the total to 191.

The initiative aims to ensure consistency in product quality across the fleet and extend the lifespan of refreshed aircraft into the mid-2030s. This investment underscores Emirates’ commitment to offering a top-tier travel experience, with updated cabin products across all classes.

Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline, emphasises the importance of elevating the customer experience and highlights the introduction of cutting-edge cabin products. The retrofit work, managed internally, includes the installation of new seats, updated cabin finishings, and a contemporary colour palette.

Premium Economy cabins will debut on Boeing 777s, offering customers more premium options. Emirates plans to serve 42 cities with Premium Economy by February 2025, leveraging both A350 and newly refurbished Boeing 777s.