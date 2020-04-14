Boeing delivers only 50 commercial aircraft in first quarter

By
André Orban
-
0
15

Boeing announces first-quarter deliveries

The Boeing Company announced today deliveries across its commercial and defence operations for the first quarter of 2020.

Major programme deliveries during the first quarter were as follows:

Major Programmes 1st Quarter
2020
Commercial Aeroplanes Programmes
737 5
747
767 10
777 6
787 29
Total 50
Defence, Space & Security Programmes
AH-64 Apache (New) 2
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 14
C-40A
CH-47 Chinook (New) 9
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 1
F-15 Models
F/A-18 Models 5
KC-46 Tanker 5
P-8 Models 3
Commercial and Civil Satellites
Military Satellites
Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

 

CHICAGO, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Additional notes:

  • 767 and 737 deliveries include unfinished KC-46 and P-8 handovers to Boeing Defense, respectively.
  • In March, Boeing delivered just 20 aeroplanes: 12 passenger jets, 4 freighters and 4 military derivatives.
  • Boeing registered the cancellation of 150 737MAX orders, with only 31 new orders: 12 787 Dreamliners for All Nippon Airways, one 767 freighter for FedEx, and 18 P-8 anti-submarine aircraft for the U.S. Navy.

