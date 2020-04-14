Boeing delivers only 50 commercial aircraft in first quarter

Boeing announces first-quarter deliveries
The Boeing Company announced today deliveries across its commercial and defence operations for the first quarter of 2020.
Major programme deliveries during the first quarter were as follows:
|Major Programmes
|1st Quarter
2020
|Commercial Aeroplanes Programmes
|737
|5
|747
|—
|767
|10
|777
|6
|787
|29
|Total
|50
|Defence, Space & Security Programmes
|AH-64 Apache (New)
|2
|AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
|14
|C-40A
|—
|CH-47 Chinook (New)
|9
|CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
|1
|F-15 Models
|—
|F/A-18 Models
|5
|KC-46 Tanker
|5
|P-8 Models
|3
|Commercial and Civil Satellites
|—
|Military Satellites
|—
|Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.
CHICAGO, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Additional notes:
- 767 and 737 deliveries include unfinished KC-46 and P-8 handovers to Boeing Defense, respectively.
- In March, Boeing delivered just 20 aeroplanes: 12 passenger jets, 4 freighters and 4 military derivatives.
- Boeing registered the cancellation of 150 737MAX orders, with only 31 new orders: 12 787 Dreamliners for All Nippon Airways, one 767 freighter for FedEx, and 18 P-8 anti-submarine aircraft for the U.S. Navy.