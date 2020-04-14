Boeing delivers only 50 commercial aircraft in first quarter

Boeing announces first-quarter deliveries

The Boeing Company announced today deliveries across its commercial and defence operations for the first quarter of 2020.

Major programme deliveries during the first quarter were as follows:

Major Programmes 1st Quarter

2020 Commercial Aeroplanes Programmes 737 5 747 — 767 10 777 6 787 29 Total 50 Defence, Space & Security Programmes AH-64 Apache (New) 2 AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 14 C-40A — CH-47 Chinook (New) 9 CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 1 F-15 Models — F/A-18 Models 5 KC-46 Tanker 5 P-8 Models 3 Commercial and Civil Satellites — Military Satellites — Note : Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

CHICAGO, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ Additional notes: 767 and 737 deliveries include unfinished KC-46 and P-8 handovers to Boeing Defense, respectively.

In March, Boeing delivered just 20 aeroplanes: 12 passenger jets, 4 freighters and 4 military derivatives.

Boeing registered the cancellation of 150 737MAX orders, with only 31 new orders: 12 787 Dreamliners for All Nippon Airways, one 767 freighter for FedEx, and 18 P-8 anti-submarine aircraft for the U.S. Navy.