Emirates hosts an Open day on May 5th for cabin crew recruitment in Belgium

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, is hosting an open day in Brussels on May 5th to recruit cabin crew members. They seek individuals passionate about delivering personalised hospitality and ensuring safety onboard.

Candidates should bring an updated CV in English and a recent photograph. Pre-registration is advised for a smoother experience, though walk-ins are welcome. The selection process details can be found on Emirates’ website.

Shortlisted candidates will be informed of further assessments on the same day. Emirates’ diverse cabin crew represents over 140 nationalities, including over 118 Belgians. Crew members enjoy extensive travel opportunities, tax-free salary, accommodation, medical cover, and discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai.

Emirates operates a modern fleet of Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 aircraft, offering career growth and development programmes for employees. With twice-daily flights to Brussels for nearly ten years, Emirates continues to expand its global network, providing travel opportunities across six continents.