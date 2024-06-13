Record-breaking spring month at Copenhagen Airport

Copenhagen Airport saw over 2.7 million passengers in May 2024, the busiest spring month in six years.

May 12 set a new single-day record with 107,514 passengers, coinciding with the end of the Ascension Day holiday and the Eurovision Song Contest finale in Malmö.

The total passenger count for May was 2,734,403, a 14% increase compared to May 2023.

SAS, Norwegian, and Ryanair reported passenger increases of 18-27% from last year. London remained the top destination, with Amsterdam, Milan, and Istanbul also popular.

Traffic to Asian destinations increased by 34% year-on-year, with routes to China seeing an 82% rise. Air China will increase flights, offering daily service between Copenhagen and Beijing over the summer.

Summer Outlook

Up to nine million passengers are expected over the next three summer months. Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport two hours before European flights and three hours before non-European flights to manage the anticipated high traffic.

Peter Krogsgaard, the airport’s commercial director, expressed satisfaction with the return of robust traffic to Asia and readiness to handle the busy summer season.