Firefighters battle warehouse blaze at Brussels Airport Brucargo

Firefighters have been dispatched to extinguish a fire in a warehouse located in the freight area of Brussels Airport in Machelen (Brucargo). “We are currently dealing with a significant industrial fire at the scene, which we are in the process of extinguishing,” stated Wouter Jeanfils of the ZVBW Fire Department.

Jeanfils could not provide further details about the warehouse where the fire originated. “The firefighting efforts will take several more hours,” Jeanfils concluded.

The fire broke out around 16:00 local time. No injuries have been reported so far.

Air traffic at Brussels Airport doesn’t seem to be affected by the blaze.

Brand bij Brucargo geformuleerd vanuit Kampenhout…Indrukwekkend. pic.twitter.com/v6DUeXO8n8 — Etienne Turbo Dolet (@EtienneDolet2) June 13, 2024