Aena airports in Spain set records in May 2024

The airports of the Aena network in Spain have closed the fifth month of 2024 with an all-time record number of passengers, aircraft movements and cargo in a month of May, thus maintaining the upward trend since the beginning of the year and for most of last year.
Passenger Traffic
- Aena airports recorded 28,287,870 passengers, an 11% increase compared to May 2023.
- Among these, 28,237,562 were commercial passengers, with international travelers increasing by 13.1% and domestic travelers by 6.7%.
- From January to May 2024, total passenger numbers reached 114,708,138, up 11.4% from the same period in 2023.
- Notable airports:
- Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas: 5,680,291 passengers (+12.4%)
- Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat: 4,992,580 passengers (+11.5%)
- Palma de Mallorca: 3,841,241 passengers (+12.3%)
- Málaga-Costa del Sol: 2,378,119 passengers (+10.5%)
- Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández: 1,749,487 passengers (+16.6%)
- Gran Canaria: 1,094,567 passengers (+9.6%)
- Ibiza: 1,030,938 passengers (+6.2%)
Aircraft Movements
- Total of 238,062 movements in May, a 10.6% increase from 2023.
- From January to May, 983,770 aircraft movements were recorded, 8% more than in 2023.
- Key airports for movements in May:
- Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas: 36,348 (+9%)
- Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat: 31,593 (+10%)
- Palma de Mallorca: 27,103 (+11.1%)
- Málaga-Costa del Sol: 16,346 (+7.3%)
- Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández: 11,019 (+14.6%)
- Gran Canaria: 10,840 (+10.5%)
Cargo
- Aena airports handled 108,380 tonnes of cargo in May, a 23.7% increase from the previous year.
- Significant airports for cargo:
- Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas: 63,305 tonnes (+18.6%)
- Zaragoza: 16,201 tonnes (+107.5%)
- Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat: 15,805 tonnes (+17.1%)
- Vitoria: 6,301 tonnes (-0.7%)
- From January to May, 502,743 tonnes of cargo were transported, 18.4% more than in the same period of 2023.
Records
- May 2024 saw all-time high figures for passengers, aircraft movements, and cargo across the Aena network.
- 23 airports set new passenger records, and 17 airports set new operational records for May.
The continuous upward trend signifies robust growth and recovery, with Aena’s airports achieving unprecedented performance levels.