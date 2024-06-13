Aena airports in Spain set records in May 2024

The airports of the Aena network in Spain have closed the fifth month of 2024 with an all-time record number of passengers, aircraft movements and cargo in a month of May, thus maintaining the upward trend since the beginning of the year and for most of last year.

Passenger Traffic

Aena airports recorded 28,287,870 passengers, an 11% increase compared to May 2023.

Among these, 28,237,562 were commercial passengers, with international travelers increasing by 13.1% and domestic travelers by 6.7%.

From January to May 2024, total passenger numbers reached 114,708,138, up 11.4% from the same period in 2023.

Notable airports: Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas: 5,680,291 passengers (+12.4%) Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat: 4,992,580 passengers (+11.5%) Palma de Mallorca: 3,841,241 passengers (+12.3%) Málaga-Costa del Sol: 2,378,119 passengers (+10.5%) Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández: 1,749,487 passengers (+16.6%) Gran Canaria: 1,094,567 passengers (+9.6%) Ibiza: 1,030,938 passengers (+6.2%)



Aircraft Movements

Total of 238,062 movements in May, a 10.6% increase from 2023.

From January to May, 983,770 aircraft movements were recorded, 8% more than in 2023.

Key airports for movements in May: Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas: 36,348 (+9%) Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat: 31,593 (+10%) Palma de Mallorca: 27,103 (+11.1%) Málaga-Costa del Sol: 16,346 (+7.3%) Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández: 11,019 (+14.6%) Gran Canaria: 10,840 (+10.5%)



Cargo

Aena airports handled 108,380 tonnes of cargo in May, a 23.7% increase from the previous year.

Significant airports for cargo: Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas: 63,305 tonnes (+18.6%) Zaragoza: 16,201 tonnes (+107.5%) Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat: 15,805 tonnes (+17.1%) Vitoria: 6,301 tonnes (-0.7%)

From January to May, 502,743 tonnes of cargo were transported, 18.4% more than in the same period of 2023.

Records

May 2024 saw all-time high figures for passengers, aircraft movements, and cargo across the Aena network.

23 airports set new passenger records, and 17 airports set new operational records for May.

The continuous upward trend signifies robust growth and recovery, with Aena’s airports achieving unprecedented performance levels.