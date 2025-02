An Air Greenland flight GL779 to Nuuk (A330-800 reg. OY-GKN) was forced to return all the way to Copenhagen on February 21 due to slippery runway conditions affecting Greenland’s west coast.

The icy conditions caused by recent weather have led to multiple flight delays over several days across the region.

Passengers on the Tuukkaq flight will receive a new itinerary by 16:00 Friday. Air Greenland advises travellers to check updates via its website or Club Timmisa app.