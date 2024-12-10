Brussels Airport sees strong growth in November 2024

In November 2024, Brussels Airport welcomed over 1.7 million passengers, marking a 9% increase compared to the same month in 2023. The conclusion of the autumn holidays early in the month contributed significantly to the influx of arriving travelers, outpacing departures, the airport wrote in its monthly passenger and cargo report. Among the most popular destinations were Spain, Germany, and Italy, with transfer passengers accounting for 15% of departures.

Cargo operations also recorded substantial growth, with total volumes reaching 67,320 tons, an 18% rise from November 2023. Air cargo saw a 17% increase, while express services surged by 33%, reflecting an uptick in global demand. Passenger flights contributed to a 30% rise in belly cargo due to the higher number of flights. Asia remained the primary region for both imports and exports, followed by North America and Africa.

The month witnessed 15,541 flight movements, a 5% year-on-year increase. Passenger flights rose 5%, and cargo flights grew by 12%. The average passenger load per flight increased to 140, thanks to larger aircraft and higher occupancy rates. These trends highlight Brussels Airport’s robust recovery and its growing importance as a hub for both passenger and cargo traffic.