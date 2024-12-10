Dutch regulator forces auction travel website Reizendeals.nl to provide clearer pricing information

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has mandated that travel auction website Reizendeals.nl must offer clearer and more transparent pricing for its surprise travel packages. The decision follows consumer complaints about unexpected costs and lack of clarity surrounding their commitment after placing a winning bid.

Reizendeals.nl operates by offering surprise travel packages through a time-pressured auction system. Consumers reported being unaware that winning a bid automatically bound them to the trip, often at a price significantly higher than anticipated. Both Dutch and Belgian customers highlighted issues with undisclosed mandatory fees and unclear terms.

Under consumer protection laws, the company must now:

Display the total price of the trip, including all mandatory costs, before consumers place a bid.

Clearly state that the displayed price applies to two persons, as the trips are exclusively sold for two.

Modify the bidding button to ensure consumers understand they are committing to payment if they win the auction.

These changes were required to be implemented by November 20, 2024, with a potential penalty of €8,000 per week (up to €80,000) for non-compliance.

After the ACM issued its enforcement notice on October 8, 2024, Reizendeals.nl updated its website. Following a review, the ACM confirmed that the platform now complies with the outlined requirements.

Manon Leijten, ACM board member, emphasized the importance of transparency in travel offers: “Travel providers must clearly outline their offerings and costs, even for surprise trips sold through auctions. Consumers should know the total price before committing, especially under time pressure.”

Surprise trips inherently involve uncertainties, such as undisclosed destinations or accommodations. However, consumers must have access to key cost information before bidding, preventing unpleasant surprises after a purchase.

The ACM highlighted broader concerns about “dark patterns,” or deceptive online practices, which can manipulate consumers into unfavorable decisions. These include countdown timers, pre-filled options, and unclear pricing structures. To address this, the ACM has published the Guidelines for Online Consumer Protection, helping businesses align with fair practices.