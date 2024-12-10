Keflavik Airport welcomes over 530,000 passengers in November 2024

Keflavík Airport in Iceland recorded a busy and vibrant November 2024, with 529,411 guests passing through its terminals, a 1.4% increase compared to the same period last year. Sixteen airlines offered flights to 63 destinations, with London, Copenhagen, Manchester, New York, and Amsterdam topping the list of popular routes. The busiest day of the month was November 3, when the airport handled 21,754 travelers.

Data from the Icelandic Tourist Board highlights a diverse traveler mix. Departures by Icelandic residents totaled 35,000, while 162,000 foreign visitors departed from Iceland, reflecting an increase of 14,000 compared to November 2023. The majority of these foreign travelers hailed from the United States (23% of total departures), followed by the United Kingdom (21%), Italy, Germany, and France.

This steady growth in passenger numbers underscores the airport’s resilience and Iceland’s appeal as a travel destination. KEF continues to be a critical gateway, fostering robust connections between Iceland and the rest of the world.