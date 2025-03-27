Brussels Airport awards new ground handling licences with focus on sustainability

Brussels Airport Company has awarded new seven-year licences for ground handling services, emphasising sustainability and electrification. The selection process, launched in early 2024, covered five restricted service categories, with the following providers selected:

Baggage & Passenger Aircraft Ramp Handling : Aviapartner Belgium NV & Alyzia SAS

Full-Freighter Ramp Handling : Aviapartner Cargo NV, dnata NV & Menzies Aviation

Freight & Mail Transport : Aviapartner Cargo NV, Alyzia SAS & dnata NV

Catering Transport: Gate Gourmet Belgium NV (second provider selection ongoing)

Sustainability played a key role in the selection, with a strong focus on electrification. The airport aims for 80% of airside vehicles to be zero-emission by 2030. Supported by a €7.2M EU grant under the BREEZE programme, Brussels Airport will install over 300 charging stations by 2027 and expand solar power production to meet rising electricity demands.