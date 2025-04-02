Brussels Airport expects 1.2 million passengers over Easter holidays

Brussels Airport anticipates 1.2 million passengers during the Flemish Easter holidays (April 4–20), marking a 100,000-passenger increase from last year. The busiest day will be April 18, with 77,500 travellers.

Popular destinations include European city breaks, sunny resorts, the U.S., and Asia. New terminal additions include a Belgian design store, a Victoria’s Secret shop, Bar Festiv, and an animal relief area.

Passengers are advised to arrive early, check flight details via the app, and be mindful of baggage rules. Featured Easter getaways include Rome for its cultural traditions, Oslo for nature escapes, and Singapore for a warm-weather city break.