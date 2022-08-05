“Potty break” passenger forces British Airways pilots to go around at Amsterdam Schiphol

Pilots of a British Airways Airbus A319 (registered G-EUPY) must have been surprised by the announcement of the purser while approaching their flight BA438 towards Amsterdam Airport Schiphol: a passenger was still using the toilet, hence the cabin wasn’t ready for landing.

The flight, originating from London Heathrow, had to go around over the runway to perform a second approach and subsequent landing.

While it’s common for pilots to perform a go-around in case of e.g. weather conditions, another aircraft still on the runway or a non-stabilised approach, it’s very rare to abort an approach for a passenger in the toilet.

Note: the flight happened on 3 August.