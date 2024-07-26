Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and KLM test self-driving shuttle service for flight crew

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, in collaboration with KLM Cityhopper and KLM Ground services, has commenced the second phase of its electric self-driving bus trials. This phase involves a fixed, pre-programmed route between the apron and the terminal, specifically for KLM Cityhopper crew. The initiative follows a successful initial trial focusing on the technical features and user-friendliness of the buses from supplier Ohmio.

In this more complex phase, the self-driving buses, equipped with sensors, cameras, GPS, and LIDAR technology for 360-degree object detection, will navigate the busy apron area. The aim is to enhance punctuality and safety while assessing the crew’s experience with autonomous transport, crucial for building trust and facilitating future integration of self-driving vehicles.

Jan Zekveld, Head of Innovation at Schiphol, and Maarten Koopmans, Managing Director of KLM Cityhopper, expressed their enthusiasm for the trial, emphasising its role in achieving emission-free ground handling by 2030. This initiative is part of Schiphol’s broader goal to operate the most sustainable airports globally by 2050, with a fully autonomous, zero-emission vehicle fleet and automated ground operations.