Home Airports Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS) KLM Boeing 737 lands at Amsterdam with partially opened cargo hatch

KLM Boeing 737 lands at Amsterdam with partially opened cargo hatch

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
92

On 2 August, a KLM Boeing 737 operated flight KL1542 between Leeds Bradford, United Kingdom and Amsterdam, The Netherlands. After landing at Schiphol, the aircraft was seen with a partially opened cargo hatch. 

Internal investigation revealed that the hatch opened while flying over the North Sea after a technical issue.

No cargo/luggage was lost and none of the passengers and crew members was in danger.

After maintenance, the aircraft resumed operations the next day.

The following clip appeared on social media:

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2001-2021 - Aviation24.be - FKA Luchtzak.be