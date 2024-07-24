KLM expands daily flights from Belfast City Airport to Amsterdam

Belfast City Airport has announced that KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will significantly increase its services to Amsterdam Schiphol Airport starting winter 2024. The new schedule will offer direct flights twice daily, year-round.

Katy Best, Chief Commercial Officer at Belfast City Airport, stated, “The additional daily flight to Amsterdam highlights the strong partnership between KLM and Belfast City Airport. This development aligns with our commitment to providing convenient access to top destinations across the UK and beyond.”

Jerome Salemi, General Manager of Air France-KLM (UK and Ireland), expressed excitement about the expansion, noting that it will enhance connectivity for Northern Ireland, offering more options for travel to destinations like Istanbul, Budapest, Rio de Janeiro, and major US cities.

Tourism Ireland’s Chief Executive, Alice Mansergh, welcomed the announcement, emphasising the positive impact on tourism from the Netherlands to Northern Ireland. She highlighted that the increased accessibility would inspire more visitors to experience Northern Ireland’s scenic beauty, heritage, and hospitality.

The new flights will commence on 28th October 2024.