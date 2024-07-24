London Heathrow Airport reports record 39.8 million passengers for first half of 2024

Heathrow Sees Record Passenger Numbers Amid Calls for Government Support

London Heathrow Airport has reported a record 39.8 million passengers for the first six months of 2024, marking an exceptional start to the year. The airport experienced its busiest day ever on June 30th, with over 268,000 passengers on more than 1,300 flights. Significant growth was driven by high load factors and larger aircraft, particularly for destinations in Asia and the Middle East.

Operational and Financial Performance

Super Summer Getaway : Supported by a record 90,000 staff, Heathrow’s operational performance has improved, with 72.8% of departures being punctual and over 95% of passengers clearing security in less than five minutes.

: Supported by a record 90,000 staff, Heathrow’s operational performance has improved, with 72.8% of departures being punctual and over 95% of passengers clearing security in less than five minutes. Financials: Despite record passenger numbers, aeronautical revenue fell by nearly 8% due to the CAA’s H7 settlement. However, operational efficiencies helped achieve a £178 million adjusted profit before tax in H1.

Strategic Vision and Environmental Initiatives

Six Strategy Beacons: Heathrow’s strategy includes goals such as creating a ‘winning team,’ embracing a ‘digital future,’ and expanding capacity. Notable progress has been made on environmental goals, including the introduction of ultra-rapid EV charging hubs for operational vehicles.

Heathrow CEO Thomas Woldbye highlighted the airport’s dual role in passenger transport and cargo handling, with 765,000 tonnes of cargo processed in H1, aiding British industries in global markets. Woldbye emphasised the need for supportive government policies to maintain global competitiveness and sustainable growth, expressing optimism about working with the new government to achieve these aims.