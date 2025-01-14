Norwegian aviation in 2024: 5% growth, record passenger numbers at key airports

Avinor’s airports in Norway handled 51 million passengers in 2024, marking a 5% year-on-year increase and reaching 95% of 2019 levels.

International travel grew by 9%, while domestic travel increased by 2%. Flight movements remained stable, with a slight 1% decline compared to 2023.

Key Highlights

  • Airport Performance:
    • Oslo Airport led growth with 26 million passengers (+5%).
    • Bergen Airport set a record with 6.5 million passengers (+2%).
    • Trondheim and Stavanger saw passenger growth of 2% and 1%, respectively.
    • Tromsø Airport had the highest percentage increase at 15%.
  • Tourism Surge:
    • International tourism drove growth, with Northern Lights and alpine destinations being major attractions.
    • Foreign tourists are increasingly contributing to domestic travel within Norway.
  • Capacity Challenges:
    • High load factors resulted from limited capacity due to grounded aircraft, impacting traffic growth potential.
    • 2025 passenger growth is projected at 1.6%, reliant on expanded route offerings.
  • Drone Operations:
    • Drone flights surged, with 24,282 plans reported in 2024—a 70% increase from 2023.

Avinor emphasises collaboration with the tourism industry and airlines to enhance Norway’s route network and support self-financed operations.

