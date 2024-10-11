Avinor’s airports in Norway see strong passenger growth in September 2024

Avinor’s airports handled 4.8 million passengers in September 2024, a 7% increase compared to September 2023. Year-to-date, 39 million passengers have travelled through Avinor’s airports, a 4% rise from 2023. International travel grew by 9%, while domestic travel saw a 6% increase.

Despite a 1% reduction in seat capacity for domestic flights, airlines achieved a 4% higher load factor, filling more seats.

Northern Norway airports experienced particularly strong growth in both domestic and international traffic. There were 57,078 commercial flight movements in September, up 2% from 2023.

Additionally, drone flights surged, with 2,895 reported in September and 19,384 so far this year—a 75% increase compared to the same period in 2023.