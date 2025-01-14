LATAM Airlines Group sets record with 82 million passengers in 2024

LATAM Airlines Group transported a record 82 million passengers in 2024, marking an 11% increase from 2023. December alone saw 7.3 million passengers, a 5.4% year-on-year rise.

Capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (ASK), grew 15.1% annually, driven by a 16.1% surge in international operations. New routes included Santiago to Bariloche, Recife, and Punta del Este, and Lima to Montego Bay and Rosario.

Cargo operations also expanded, with available tonne kilometres (ATK) increasing by 11.8% in December to 747 million ATK. The growth reflects LATAM’s recovery and expansion, achieving its highest passenger numbers in history.