Austrian Airlines reduces CO2 emissions with sharkskin technology

Austrian Airlines has become the first airline to equip a Boeing 777-200ER with AeroSHARK technology, a friction-reducing surface inspired by shark skin. The maiden flight of the modified aircraft, OE-LPC, operated from Bangkok to Vienna, marking a milestone in sustainable aviation.

By March 2025, three additional B777s in the airline’s fleet will feature this innovative technology.

AeroSHARK reduces fuel consumption by approximately 1% per flight. Across four aircraft, annual savings are projected at 2,650 tonnes of fuel and 8,300 tonnes of CO2, equivalent to 46 Vienna-New York flights.

The technology was developed by Lufthansa Technik and BASF: AeroSHARK uses riblet film to enhance aerodynamics. 830 m² of riblet film is applied per aircraft on the fuselage and engine nacelles.

Austrian Airlines and Lufthansa Group aim to cut CO2 emissions by 30.6% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels. This innovation represents a significant step toward sustainable aviation, offering efficiency gains while supporting Austrian Airlines’ environmental commitments.