Avinor sees strong start to 2025 with 9% passenger growth at Norwegian airports

Avinor’s airports handled 3.5 million passengers in January 2025, a 9% increase from January 2024. International travel saw the largest rise at 13%, driven by Norway’s growing appeal as a winter tourism destination. Domestic travel also grew by 6%.

Key Trends

Oslo experienced a 15% increase in international overnight stays in 2024, with 40% of total stays being international.

Aircraft movements increased by 6%, leading to higher load factors.

Cargo on incoming long-haul passenger flights rose 71% in 2024, with a 5% increase in January.

Regional airports saw the highest passenger growth at 17%, while major airports (Oslo, Bergen, Trondheim, Stavanger) grew 7%.

Drone flights surged by 50%, indicating increasing usage in Norway.

Avinor credits expanded direct flight routes and Norway’s exotic winter appeal for the boost in travel and tourism.