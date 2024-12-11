Avinor reports 5% growth in November passenger traffic, driven by international travel demand

Avinor airports in Norway welcomed 4 million passengers in November 2024, marking a 5% year-over-year increase. International travel led the growth with a 12% rise, while domestic travel remained steady, driven mainly by connecting flights.

Key highlights:

International Growth : A 9% year-to-date increase in international travellers underscores Norway’s growing appeal as a destination and the preference for international travel despite financial pressures.

: A 9% year-to-date increase in international travellers underscores Norway’s growing appeal as a destination and the preference for international travel despite financial pressures. Flight Efficiency : Load factors improved by 3.5 percentage points in November, signalling fuller flights and more efficient infrastructure use.

: Load factors improved by 3.5 percentage points in November, signalling fuller flights and more efficient infrastructure use. Flight Movements : Total commercial flight movements decreased by 2% year-over-year in November, reflecting an ongoing trend of fewer but more efficient flights.

: Total commercial flight movements decreased by 2% year-over-year in November, reflecting an ongoing trend of fewer but more efficient flights. Drone Activity: Drone flights surged by 25% in November and 63% year-to-date, with over 23,000 flights recorded, highlighting rapid growth in unmanned aerial activity.

Avinor’s Vice President of Traffic Development, Gaute Skallerud Riise, emphasised the positive environmental and operational implications of fuller flights and the continued growth in international traffic.