Wizz Air operates 7 rescue flights returning over 1,200 Moldovans home

Wizz Air has operated seven rescue flights during last week bringing home over 1.200 Moldovan passengers who have been stuck in different cities across Europe due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The rescue flights were operated on a request of the Government of the Republic of Moldova and in cooperation with My Travel agency with Wizz Air responding promptly to the opportunity to help passengers in need.

The seven flights which brought back Moldovan passengers from Rome, Paris, Istanbul, Moscow, Dublin, Milan and London were operated between 27 April and 3 May. Wizz Air decided to step in and help its passengers to get back home safe and fast. In this challenging period, Wizz Air is convinced that unity is the best way to overcome difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and remains loyal to its mission of serving passengers in Moldova.

Paulina Gosk, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air, said: “We are honoured to be able to help Moldovan citizens in a difficult situation and get our passengers back home to their families and friends. Wizz Air is dedicated to its passengers and will remain so regardless of the context. The safety of our passengers and crew has always been the number one priority and we remain true to this principle under any conditions, especially during these times.”

May 6, 2020, 09:00