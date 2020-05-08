Strong decline in air traffic at Berlin Tegel and Schönefeld in April (-99%)

27,593 passengers departed from and landed at Berlin’s airports Schönefeld and Tegel in April. That is just 1 per cent of air traffic in comparison to April 2019. 22,079 passengers flew from Tegel, and 5,541 from Schönefeld.

Prof. Dr.-Ing. Engelbert Lütke Daldrup, Chief Executive Officer of Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH: “The situation in international air travel remains very serious! Passenger numbers have already dropped by half since the beginning of the year in comparison to this time last year. Even though air traffic almost came to a standstill in April, the capital region still needs to remain accessible via air. With persistently low traffic figures, a concentration of air traffic at the Schönefeld site is unavoidable. The almost stable volumes of cargo in Schönefeld demonstrate that the airport is playing a key role in primary care in the capital region.”

In total, Berlin’s airports Schönefeld and Tegel handled 5,594,818 passengers in the first four months of this year, 49.1 per cent less than this time last year.

Aircraft movements have also seen a significant decline. In total, 1,667 aircraft took off from and landed at both airports in April 2020, 93.2 per cent lower than April 2019. In Tegel, there were 873 aircraft movements, 94.7 per cent lower than this time last year. In Schönefeld, 794 aircraft took off and landed (down 90.2 per cent).

Cargo traffic fell by 44.6 per cent in comparison with the previous year to 1,398 tons. Tegel recorded 507 tons (down 65.8 per cent), and Schönefeld 891 tons (down 14.1 per cent).

