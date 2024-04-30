London Luton Airport and Wizz Air introduce quieter, fuel-efficient aircraft

London Luton Airport (LTN) and Wizz Air have accelerated their plans to introduce quieter and more fuel-efficient Airbus A321neos at the airport, resulting in significant environmental benefits.

The switch, effective from March 31, 2024, will lead to a 20% reduction in fuel consumption and a halving of nitrogen oxide emissions compared to Wizz Air’s previous generation aircraft.

This initiative aligns with LTN’s Responsible Business Strategy to minimise environmental impact and make travel more sustainable. Both parties emphasise the importance of collaboration in achieving environmental goals and reducing carbon emissions.

With LTN being one of only three major UK airports to achieve Level 4 Airport Carbon Accreditation and Wizz Air’s commitment to fleet renewal, the partnership underscores a shared commitment to sustainability in aviation.