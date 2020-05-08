Transavia brings 86 Dutch people home from Canary Islands

On Wednesday 6 May, Transavia again performed a repatriation flight, this time to the Canary Islands. The Transavia crew brought a total of 86 stranded passengers back home from Tenerife and Gran Canaria.

Over the past seven weeks, Transavia conducted eight repatriation flights under the coordination of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, so that Dutch and other EU citizens who were trapped in Tunisia, Spain and Portugal could return home.

Previously, Transavia has operated over 50 additional flights on its own initiative from countries including Morocco, Egypt, Spain and Turkey. For example, Transavia has been able to repatriate more than 8,000 passengers.