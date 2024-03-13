Doctor delivers baby mid-flight from Amman to London Luton

A doctor onboard a Wizz Air flight from Amman, Joran to London Luton, United Kingdom found himself in the unexpected role of delivering a baby mid-flight. The extraordinary incident unfolded as the aircraft, an Airbus A321neo (registered G-WUKW), soared over the Mediterranean Sea, transforming the galley into a delivery room. The pilots diverted the aircraft to the airport of Brindisi, Italy.

The doctor, mister Ali Nassr Abdullah, rose to the occasion when the passenger unexpectedly went into labor. With no time to spare and with limited resources at hand, the doctor swiftly assessed the situation and sprang into action: “Unforgettable journey: #Birth_on_a_plane ???? During a flight from Amman to London, I assisted in delivering a baby girl named “Sama” meaning Sky ? Born at over 30,000 feet, it was an extraordinary experience filled with gratitude and joy. Welcome to the world, little Sama. ??”

One of the passengers took to social media to express frustration over a prolonged delay and rerouting of her flight. She said that the delay lasted over 24 hours and filed for a compensation. She encountered resistance from Wizz Air, who argued that the situation constituted an emergency and was not covered by EU law.

The passenger emphasized the airline’s responsibility to ensure passengers’ safety, citing flying laws regarding pregnancy. Additionally, she criticized Wizz Air for leaving passengers stranded on the airport tarmac for three hours post-departure, despite the flight being rescheduled for the following day. The lack of communication and assistance from the airline left her feeling abandoned in an unfamiliar Italian town.

@wizzair @AskWIZZ we were delayed/rerouted over 24 hours from Amman to London due to a woman giving birth on the flight. I have submitted the claim forward and Wizz air are arguing this was an emergency and not covered by Eu law – it is the airline responsibility to check if a.. — Sab ? (@saaabs_17) March 12, 2024