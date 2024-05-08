airBaltic launches non-stop flights from Riga to Skopje, Chisinau, and Pristina

airBaltic has launched new direct flights from Riga to Skopje, Chisinau, and Pristina as part of its 2024 summer season offerings. These routes provide travellers with enhanced travel options and connect Latvia’s capital with the new destinations of North Macedonia, Moldova, and Kosovo.

Each city offers a unique blend of history, culture, and modernity, from Skopje’s diverse architectural landscape to Chisinau’s mix of Soviet-era and contemporary designs to Pristina’s vibrant arts scene and historical landmarks.

The flights are scheduled to take approximately 2 hours and 30 to 50 minutes. Tickets can be purchased on airBaltic’s website.

Additionally, airBaltic will introduce 15 new routes from the Baltics and Tampere during the summer season of 2024, expanding its extensive route network across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Caucasus region.