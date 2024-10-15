Wizz Air expects record 60% passenger growth from Warsaw in 2024

Wizz Air forecasts carrying 4.8 million passengers from Warsaw Chopin Airport in 2024, marking a significant 60% growth compared to pre-pandemic levels.

CEO József Váradi highlighted this as the airline’s fastest-growing base, driven by expanded capacity. The budget carrier, which operates over 600 routes across Central and Eastern Europe, also announced a new route to Genoa, Italy, starting in May 2025.

Additional frequencies will be added to destinations like Milan, Barcelona, and Copenhagen. Wizz Air will further expand its Warsaw fleet by adding a 13th Airbus A321neo in June 2025.