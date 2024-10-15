Fraport’s September 2024 traffic grows: passenger numbers reach 5.8 million at Frankfurt Airport

In September 2024, Frankfurt Airport served 5.8 million passengers, marking a 1.2% year-on-year increase. Domestic traffic grew by 1.3%, while European routes saw a 2.6% rise. Intercontinental traffic, however, declined by 1.1%, impacted by a significant 27.8% drop in Middle Eastern routes due to regional conflict.

Overall, Fraport’s total passenger volume for the first nine months of 2024 reached 46.7 million, up 4.9% compared to 2023 but still 13.8% below 2019 levels. Cargo volume saw a 3.5% increase, totalling 169,478 tonnes.

Internationally, Fraport-managed airports like Lima in Peru (up 13.2%) and Ljubljana in Slovenia (up 11.0%) reported strong growth, while Brazilian airports suffered a 44.1% drop due to weather-related disruptions. The Turkish Riviera’s Antalya Airport also recorded modest growth of 2.1%, handling 5.0 million passengers.