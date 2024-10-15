Air France flight lands safely at Stockholm Arlanda after smoke alert

Air France flight AF1062 from Paris CDG to Stockholm Arlanda (Airbus A320 with registration F-GKXC) carrying approximately 170 passengers raised an alarm for smoke in the cabin just before landing at Stockholm’s Arlanda Airport. Oxygen masks were deployed, and 12 emergency service units were dispatched to the scene.

Despite the initial concerns, the plane landed safely at 18:40, with no visible smoke remaining on board. Emergency services confirmed that there was no need to evacuate the aircraft, and it proceeded to the gate. Witnesses reported seeing numerous fire trucks and police vehicles at the airport as a precaution.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the smoke.