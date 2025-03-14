Wizz Air flight to Egypt diverts to Athens due to unruly passenger

On Wednesday, 12 March, a Wizz Air flight from London to Egypt was forced to make an emergency landing in Athens after a passenger’s disruptive behavior posed a threat to the flight’s safety.

Flight W95777, which departed from London Gatwick Airport bound for the Red Sea resort of Hurghada, was diverted to Athens following reports of a passenger behaving aggressively towards the crew. Witnesses on board stated that the individual had been drinking excessively and became increasingly disruptive, swearing at flight attendants who attempted to de-escalate the situation.

Approximately two and a half hours into the flight, as the aircraft entered Greek airspace, the Airbus A321neo, carrying registration G-WUKW, initially continued its course towards Egypt before making a U-turn and heading towards Athens for an unscheduled stop.

Upon landing in Athens, authorities escorted the unruly passenger off the plane. The aircraft then resumed its journey to Hurghada, arriving approximately two hours behind schedule.