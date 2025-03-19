Wizz Air expands Chisinau (Moldova) network with six new routes

André Orban
Wizz Air is set to enhance connectivity from Chisinau with six new routes launching in late October 2025. The expansion strengthens Moldova’s air links to key European destinations, offering more travel options for both business and leisure passengers.

Starting October 26, Wizz Air will operate four weekly flights to Bergamo, Italy. The following day, Billund (Denmark) and Karlsruhe (Germany) will each receive three weekly flights. From October 28, the airline will also introduce three weekly services to Athens (Greece), Bari (Italy), and Maastricht (The Netherlands).

With these additions, Wizz Air continues to solidify its presence in Moldova, providing affordable and convenient travel across Europe.

