Wizz Air unveils €14 billion “Customer First” transformation plan

By
André Orban
-
0
8

Wizz Air has launched its Customer First Compass, a €14 billion investment over three years aimed at improving punctuality, affordability, innovation, and service.

Key Pillars of the Customer First Compass

  • Product – Over 300 new fuel-efficient aircraft, expanded routes, and a seamless digital booking experience.
  • Price – Transparent fares with no hidden fees, plus extra savings via the WIZZ Discount Club.
  • Service – AI-driven flight operations to minimise delays, fast refunds (within 24 hours), and an industry-leading 99.5% flight completion rate.
  • Communication – A revamped Help Centre, the removal of premium-rate call lines, and real-time updates via the MyJourney app feature (launching this summer).

This transformation marks a major shift in Wizz Air’s approach, ensuring that customer needs drive every decision.

