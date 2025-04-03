Wizz Air unveils €14 billion “Customer First” transformation plan

Wizz Air has launched its Customer First Compass, a €14 billion investment over three years aimed at improving punctuality, affordability, innovation, and service.

Key Pillars of the Customer First Compass

Product – Over 300 new fuel-efficient aircraft, expanded routes, and a seamless digital booking experience.

– Over 300 new fuel-efficient aircraft, expanded routes, and a seamless digital booking experience. Price – Transparent fares with no hidden fees, plus extra savings via the WIZZ Discount Club.

– Transparent fares with no hidden fees, plus extra savings via the WIZZ Discount Club. Service – AI-driven flight operations to minimise delays, fast refunds (within 24 hours), and an industry-leading 99.5% flight completion rate.

– AI-driven flight operations to minimise delays, fast refunds (within 24 hours), and an industry-leading 99.5% flight completion rate. Communication – A revamped Help Centre, the removal of premium-rate call lines, and real-time updates via the MyJourney app feature (launching this summer).

This transformation marks a major shift in Wizz Air’s approach, ensuring that customer needs drive every decision.