Wizz Air expands operations across Europe with new routes and bases

Wizz Air continues its ambitious growth, strengthening its presence in Poland, North Macedonia, and Moldova with new aircraft, routes, and increased connectivity.

Two new Airbus A321neo aircraft will expand the Warsaw Chopin base to 14 planes by summer 2025, enabling four new routes (Dortmund, Bucharest, Genoa, Pisa) and increased frequencies on 15 routes. This growth adds over 1 million seats, boosting Warsaw’s capacity by 20%. North Macedonia: Three new routes from Skopje to Barcelona, Lyon, and Stuttgart will launch between May and September 2025, reinforcing Wizz Air’s leadership with a network of 32 routes from Skopje.

Three new routes from Skopje to Barcelona, Lyon, and Stuttgart will launch between May and September 2025, reinforcing Wizz Air’s leadership with a network of 32 routes from Skopje. Moldova: Wizz Air will re-establish a permanent base in Chisinau, adding a second aircraft and three new routes (Barcelona, Larnaca, Wroclaw) starting July 2025. This expansion increases frequencies on seven existing routes and grows Moldovan capacity by 211% compared to summer 2024.

These expansions underscore Wizz Air’s commitment to enhancing connectivity, supporting local economies, and maintaining its position as EMEA’s most environmentally sustainable airline.