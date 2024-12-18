Binter launches new routes from Gran Canaria to mainland Spain

Binter, the leading Canarian airline, has announced its largest summer programme for 2025, with a 30% increase in seat availability compared to 2024, totalling over 1.37 million seats. Starting March 30, Binter will introduce direct flights from Gran Canaria to Valencia (four weekly frequencies), and Córdoba, Almería, and Badajoz (two weekly frequencies each). Additionally, frequencies to Vigo and Santander will be reinforced.

With this expansion, Binter strengthens its position as a leader in connecting the Canary Islands with mainland Spain, now offering flights to 19 Spanish cities. The new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft provide a premium travel experience, including spacious seating, no middle seats, and gourmet snacks. Passengers connecting from other islands also benefit from complimentary inter-island transfers.

Tickets for these new routes are already available on Binter’s website, app, and other sales channels.