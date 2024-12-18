Icelandair and ITA Airways launch strategic codeshare partnership

Icelandair and ITA Airways have announced a new codeshare agreement, streamlining travel across their networks and providing customers with convenient connections. Flights under this partnership are now on sale, with travel commencing on January 20, 2025.

Key Highlights:

Expanded Connectivity: Seamless connections via Rome to key Italian cities, including Bologna, Florence, Venice, and Naples.

Seamless connections via Rome to key Italian cities, including Bologna, Florence, Venice, and Naples. Convenience: Single-ticket journeys with baggage checked through to the final destination.

Single-ticket journeys with baggage checked through to the final destination. Enhanced Service: Icelandair will increase its winter flight frequency to Rome to complement the partnership.

Icelandair will increase its winter flight frequency to Rome to complement the partnership. Future Growth: Plans to expand codeshare options via additional mutual European gateways.

This collaboration strengthens both airlines’ networks, offering more travel possibilities and enhancing customer convenience.