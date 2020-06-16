Wizz Air announces 12 new routes from Bacău for Winter 2020-21, including to Charleroi

Wizz Air has announced 12 new routes from Bacău, Romania, for the Winter 2020-21, to Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Italy and the UK.
The Hungarian low-cost carrier will launch this winter several routes from the Romanian city of Bacău, breaking a Blue Air monopoly.
New services from Bacău :
– Brussels South Charleroi, from 29 October, 3 flights per week (-2-4-6-)
– London Luton, from 29 October, 7 flights per week / daily (1234567)
– Rome Fiumicino, from 29 October, 5 flights per week (1-345-7)
– Turin, from 29 October, 3 flights per week (-2-4-6-)
– Venice Treviso, from 29 October, 3 flights per week (-2-4-6-)
– Liverpool, from 29 October, 2 flights per week (—4–7)
– Bologna, from 30 October, 3 flights per week (1-3-5–)
– Catania, from 30 October, 2 flights per week (1—5–)
– Larnaca, from 30 October, 2 flights per week (1—5–)
– Milan Bergamo, from 30 October, 4 flights per week (1-3-5-7)
– Memmingen, from 31 October, 2 flights per week (-2—6-)
– Billund, from 1 November, 2 flights per week (–3—7)
