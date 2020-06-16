Wizz Air announces 12 new routes from Bacău for Winter 2020-21, including to Charleroi

Wizz Air has announced 12 new routes from Bacău, Romania, for the Winter 2020-21, to Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Italy and the UK.

The Hungarian low-cost carrier will launch this winter several routes from the Romanian city of Bacău, breaking a Blue Air monopoly.

New services from Bacău :

– Brussels South Charleroi, from 29 October, 3 flights per week (-2-4-6-)

– London Luton, from 29 October, 7 flights per week / daily (1234567)

– Rome Fiumicino, from 29 October, 5 flights per week (1-345-7)

– Turin, from 29 October, 3 flights per week (-2-4-6-)

– Venice Treviso, from 29 October, 3 flights per week (-2-4-6-)

– Liverpool, from 29 October, 2 flights per week (—4–7)

– Bologna, from 30 October, 3 flights per week (1-3-5–)

– Catania, from 30 October, 2 flights per week (1—5–)

– Larnaca, from 30 October, 2 flights per week (1—5–)

– Milan Bergamo, from 30 October, 4 flights per week (1-3-5-7)

– Memmingen, from 31 October, 2 flights per week (-2—6-)

– Billund, from 1 November, 2 flights per week (–3—7)

Wizz Air have just announced 12 new routes from a new destination – Bacau including Liverpool and London Luton. Bacau – Liverpool starts 29 October 2020 – 2x weekly

Bacau – London Luton starts 29 October 2020 – 7x weekly (daily) pic.twitter.com/PxGHqlNR1C — Sean M 🌈✈ (@SeanM1997) June 16, 2020

Furthermore, the Hungarian low-cost carrier is likely to announce that it will base a third aircraft at Belgrade, with a new announcement to follow later today.