Budapest Airport boosts summer travel options with new Wizz Air and Ryanair routes

Budapest Airport is gearing up for a busy summer season with a significant expansion of its route network by both Wizz Air and Ryanair.

Wizz Air Adds New Destinations Across Europe and Armenia

New connections to Stuttgart, Germany (5x weekly) starting June 1st.

Service to Valencia, Spain commences June 3rd (3x weekly).

Historic first direct link to Yerevan, Armenia launches June 30th (2x weekly).

Enhanced service to Bucharest, Romania begins July 1st (5x weekly).

New route to Bra?ov, Romania takes flight July 2nd (3x weekly).

These additions bring Wizz Air’s total network from Budapest to 67 destinations.

Ryanair Expands Network to Popular European Leisure Destinations

New service to Faro, Portugal (2x weekly) launched June 2nd.

Frankfurt-Hahn, Germany (2x weekly) added to Ryanair’s German network on June 2nd.

Trieste, Italy becomes Ryanair’s 14th Italian destination from Budapest (2x weekly) starting June 2nd.

Skiathos, Greece (2x weekly) adds to Ryanair’s Greek offerings from June 3rd.

These new routes join previously launched summer services to Milan, Italy (daily) and Tirana, Albania (3x weekly).

With these additions, Ryanair offers 66 destinations from Budapest.

The increased connectivity from both airlines provides passengers with a wider variety of travel options for the summer season, catering to both cultural exploration and leisure getaways.