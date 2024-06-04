Budapest Airport boosts summer travel options with new Wizz Air and Ryanair routes

Budapest Airport is gearing up for a busy summer season with a significant expansion of its route network by both Wizz Air and Ryanair.
Wizz Air Adds New Destinations Across Europe and Armenia
- New connections to Stuttgart, Germany (5x weekly) starting June 1st.
- Service to Valencia, Spain commences June 3rd (3x weekly).
- Historic first direct link to Yerevan, Armenia launches June 30th (2x weekly).
- Enhanced service to Bucharest, Romania begins July 1st (5x weekly).
- New route to Bra?ov, Romania takes flight July 2nd (3x weekly).
- These additions bring Wizz Air’s total network from Budapest to 67 destinations.
Ryanair Expands Network to Popular European Leisure Destinations
- New service to Faro, Portugal (2x weekly) launched June 2nd.
- Frankfurt-Hahn, Germany (2x weekly) added to Ryanair’s German network on June 2nd.
- Trieste, Italy becomes Ryanair’s 14th Italian destination from Budapest (2x weekly) starting June 2nd.
- Skiathos, Greece (2x weekly) adds to Ryanair’s Greek offerings from June 3rd.
- These new routes join previously launched summer services to Milan, Italy (daily) and Tirana, Albania (3x weekly).
- With these additions, Ryanair offers 66 destinations from Budapest.
The increased connectivity from both airlines provides passengers with a wider variety of travel options for the summer season, catering to both cultural exploration and leisure getaways.