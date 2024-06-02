Belgian consumers association files complaint against four low-cost airlines for illegal luggage surcharges

Supplement for Reasonably Sized Hand Luggage: An Unlawful Practice

Testachats/Testaankoop, the Belgian consumer protection organisation, has lodged a formal complaint against Ryanair, Vueling, Wizzair, and EasyJet. The complaint addresses the airlines’ practice of charging passengers additional fees for carrying reasonably sized hand luggage, with surcharges ranging from 8 to 75 euros per bag.

Unfair Commercial Practice

Testachats argues that this practice constitutes an unfair commercial tactic, as it obscures the true cost of tickets, hindering passengers’ ability to compare prices accurately. According to European regulations, airlines must specify the final price to be paid upfront, including all essential elements of the service.

Legal Standpoint

The Court of Justice of the European Union supports this viewpoint, asserting that reasonably sized hand luggage is an essential component of air travel and must be included in the ticket price. Charging extra for such luggage contravenes these regulations.

Testachats’ Action

In response to this issue, Testachats has filed a complaint with the Economic Inspectorate against the aforementioned airlines. The organisation urges immediate action to ensure compliance with European law and protect consumers from deceptive pricing practices.

Recently, four low-cost airlines were fined 150 million euros by Spain for hand luggage charges.