DAN AIR introduces direct flights from Bacau to Paris Beauvais and Dortmund

DAN AIR has unveiled its winter flight schedule, featuring new direct routes from “George Enescu” International Airport in Bacau to Paris Beauvais and Dortmund. The new services will commence on December 16, 2024, adding to the airline’s expanding network.

The winter schedule, which runs from October 27, 2024, to March 29, 2025, includes increased frequencies to popular destinations such as Brussels, London Luton, Turin, Dublin, Rome Fiumicino, Barcelona, Liverpool, Madrid, Bologna, and Milan Bergamo. This expansion aims to offer passengers more affordable tickets and enhanced travel flexibility.

Winter Schedule Highlights

From October 27 to December 15 : Brussels and London LTN: Mondays and Fridays Turin and Dublin: Tuesdays and Saturdays Rome FCO and Barcelona: Wednesdays and Sundays Liverpool: Wednesdays Madrid: Thursdays and Sundays Bologna: Thursdays and Saturdays Milan (Bergamo): Tuesdays and Thursdays

: From December 16 to March 29 : Paris (Beauvais): Mondays and Fridays Dortmund: Wednesdays and Sundays Brussels and London LTN: Mondays and Fridays (additional London flights on Wednesdays and Sundays) Turin and Dublin: Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays Rome: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays Barcelona: Wednesdays and Sundays Liverpool: Thursdays and Sundays Madrid: Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays Bologna: Thursdays and Saturdays Milan (Bergamo): Mondays and Fridays

:

DAN AIR’s CEO, Matt Ian DAVID, emphasised the airline’s commitment to meeting passenger demand and enhancing connectivity from Bacau. “We continue to expand our operations in Bacau and are pleased to offer passengers in the Moldavian region even more destinations exclusively operated by us for vacations or visiting family,” he said. “Paris and Dortmund were highly requested, particularly due to the large Romanian community in Germany.”

Affordable Travel Options

DAN AIR is also introducing more budget-friendly options with three new fare classes: Light, Smart, and Premium. Passengers can choose from different bundles based on their needs, with prices starting as low as 30 euros for tickets that include only hand luggage.

“The new fare classes were introduced to provide greater flexibility,” explained CEO Matt Ian DAVID. “Some passengers prefer lower prices for short visits or city breaks and are willing to forego certain benefits like checked baggage.”

Tickets are available for purchase on the DAN AIR website (www.danair.ro) and via the mobile app, allowing for easy and convenient booking. This new schedule and the additional services underscore DAN AIR’s dedication to enhancing travel options and improving the overall passenger experience.