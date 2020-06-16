Digital travel assistant “Eurowings Flight Guide” provides information on entry requirements and protective measures for 100 flight destinations

Whereto can I fly already – and where to not?

New digital service for customers in Corona times: “Eurowings Flight Guide” offers a comprehensive overview of entry regulations for all destinations

Already a quarter of a million hits in just a few days after its launch

Following the lifting of the travel warning for 27 European countries, customer interest in flights is increasing significantly: Eurowings provides all relevant information from one source

A quarter of a million hits already in the first few days: The new digital flight assistant “Eurowings Flight Guide” has been met with great interest right from the start – not only among passengers, but also among people who, in the wake of the Corona crisis, are still considering whether and when to fly the next time.

Just before the start of the summer season, the uncertainty is still felt everywhere in the entire tourism industry. Following the lifting of the travel warning for 27 European countries, the situation in numerous holiday destinations is often changing at short notice. Whether entry regulations, flight offers or health protection rules: Passengers are looking for clarity, especially when it comes to the question: Where to can I fly already – and where to not?

Eurowings has developed a digital travel assistant that answers this question clearly. Customers simply enter their desired destination on eurowings.com and immediately receive comprehensive information on current entry regulations and local protection measures: What applies to hotels, holiday homes and restaurants in the country? Where is it necessary to wear a mask, and what do guests have to consider when doing activities in the respective country? The “Eurowings Flight Guide” provides this information for each of the more than 100 Eurowings flight destinations.

Eurowings CEO Jens Bischof: “We feel the uncertainty of the customers and react to it with a smart, digital solution“. The new online service not only offers an overview of country-specific entry regulations, but also information on what is possible at each destination. With the “Eurowings Flight Guide”, the Lufthansa subsidiary thus bundles all relevant information online at eurowings.com.

Cologne/Bonn, 16 June 2020