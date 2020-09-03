Doncaster-Sheffield as a new destination from Eindhoven with Wizz Air

Starting on the 25th of October, Wizz Air will be flying twice a week between Eindhoven and Sheffield in the United Kingdom from 25 October onwards. Sheffield is the fourth British destination to be reached from Eindhoven. Flights are on Wednesdays and Sundays and operated with an Airbus A320 (180 seats).

Doncaster-Sheffield International Airport “Robin Hood” connects Eindhoven with the centrally located Yorkshire town where it developed from an industrial zone to a leading business and AgriFood centre. The airport itself was voted “UK’s Best Airport” for the third time in a row last year.

Eindhoven is not the only destination launched from Doncaster-Sheffield. During the same week, Wizz Air will open a new base at the English airport with one A320 aircraft based and 7 more destinations added to the 10 existing routes: the Spanish cities of Alicante and Malaga, Larnaca in Cyprus, Faro in Portugal, Lublin in Poland, Kosice in Slovakia and Suceava in Romania.