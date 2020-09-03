TUI fly will repatriate more than 2,000 Belgian travellers from Spain as Belgium puts the whole country into red zone

All of Spain, with the exception of the island of Tenerife (Canary Islands), will pass into the red zone from this Friday 4 September, the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced yesterday. The airline TUI fly Belgium has therefore decided to repatriate some 2,000 Belgian travellers still present there.

On Thursday 3 until Thursday 10 September, the tour operator TUI begins the repatriation of some 2,000 Belgian tourists on holiday in Spain (except Tenerife), said Piet Demeyere, a spokesman for TUI Belgium. The Belgian Public Service Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday that all of Spain, except the largest Canary Island, was in the red zone as of Friday 4 September at 16:00, meaning that all non-essential travel to the country will therefore be prohibited.

TUI has around 6,600 Belgian tourists in Spain, of whom 2,000 have booked a package and 4,600 have only purchased their plane ticket through the tour operator. “All the flights will take place as planned, everyone will be able to return in the coming week“, said Demeyere.

As a tour operator, TUI is responsible for the repatriation of all its customers who have booked a package trip. Those whose journey was to end after September 10 “will have to interrupt their vacation. We are looking for a place on all the flights scheduled to bring them back to Belgium,” TUI said.

TUI also offers the possibility to customers who had booked only their plane ticket through it to board the flights already scheduled, until September 10. There are still places available. These vacationers should contact the airline themselves.

TUI fly to suspend most flights to Spain

As of 11 September and at least until 22 September, TUI fly will no longer connect Spain, except to Alicante and Malaga, which will maintain three weekly flights. What happens next will depend on travel advisories from the FPS Foreign Affairs.