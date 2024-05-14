Halcyon Aviation Capital enhances operations with Acumen’s SPARTA asset management platform

Halcyon Aviation Capital LLC (Halcyon), a global engine trading and leasing firm based in Florida, has selected a range of modules from Acumen Aviation’s SPARTA asset management platform to support its global engine operations. The chosen modules include Airworthiness Management, Lease Management, Records Dataroom, and Project Management, aimed at optimizing operational efficiency and facilitating seamless engine transactions.

By leveraging Acumen’s expertise in aviation leasing and SPARTA’s cutting-edge technology, Halcyon aims to streamline processes and enhance overall asset management effectiveness. SPARTA, a cloud-based integrated platform, offers a cohesive framework for organizing and overseeing data across the entire life cycle of aviation assets, including engines and major assemblies.

Ameya Gore, Chief Technical Officer – Digital at Acumen, expressed delight in partnering with Halcyon and highlighted SPARTA’s growing adoption in the aviation leasing market. Patrice Robinet, Managing Director of Halcyon, emphasised the importance of leveraging technology to efficiently manage their portfolio, expressing confidence in SPARTA’s capabilities to support their business strategy.