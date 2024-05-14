Passenger traffic surges by 10% at Avinor airports in April

In April, Avinor’s airports experienced a substantial surge in passenger traffic, with 4.15 million travellers, marking a notable 10% increase compared to the same period last year. Domestic travel saw a remarkable 14% growth, while international travel also saw a positive upturn of 5%. This growth aligns with the yearly forecasts, showcasing a healthy trajectory for aviation.

Flight movements also witnessed a 6% rise compared to April last year. Vice President Traffic Development at Avinor, Gate Skallerud Riise, attributes the surge in domestic travel to the timing of Easter last year, traditionally associated with reduced domestic trips and heightened international travel. Riise also highlights a robust cargo market, with Oslo Airport experiencing a 22% increase in cargo volumes for April and a 15% increase year-to-date, aligning with Avinor’s strategy to bolster cargo accessibility to the Norwegian market.

As the summer schedule commenced, airlines anticipate sustained high demand, contributing to increased volumes. Avinor remains committed to ensuring seamless airport operations to enhance traveller experiences throughout the bustling summer season.

Moreover, April saw a record-breaking number of drone flights, with over 2,000 flights reported in Avinor’s Ninox Drone system. The doubling of drone flights compared to the previous year signals a growing trend, attributed partly to favourable weather conditions. Avinor expects this trend to continue, underscoring the increasing significance of drone management in aviation.